[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Confesses that He Still Feels Too Shy to Look SUNMI in the Eye

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 shared that he still feels too shy to look K-pop artist SUNMI in the eye.On August 12 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', BAMBAM and SUNMI made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Kim Tae Kyun playfully commented, "BAMBAM, you are a little quiet today. Are you only here to assist SUNMI?"In response to his remark, BAMBAM burst out laughing and said, "No no, I just still feel really shy when I'm with SUNMI. I can't even look her straight in the eye."Another host Shin Bong-seon asked, "Weren't you guys in the same management agency in the past? And also in the same agency now?"BAMBAM laughingly answered, "Yes, that's right. But I still always feel shy with her for some reason."He explained, "It might be because I was young when she made debut. We're close, but she's kind of a huge celebrity in my heart. I've become much comfortable with her now though."Then, SUNMI said with a smile, "BAMBAM is such an awesome person. He is like the prince of Asia as well."BAMBAM laughed and responded, "Well, you are the queen of Korea, noona."The two stars trained under JYP Entertainment together before their debut; BAMBAM recently joined SUNMI's agency ABYSS COMPANY after leaving JYP Entertainment.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)