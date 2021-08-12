[SBS Star] Kim Young-ran Shares How Well Lee Bo Young ♥ Ji Sung Kept Their Relationship a Secret

Actress Kim Young-ran revealed that she had no idea that actress Lee Bo Young and actor Ji Sung were in a relationship when they were all filming together.On August 11 episode of KBS' television show 'Living Together 3', Kim Young-ran shared an intriguing story.While preparing some snacks to deliver to the filming site of Lee Bo Young's drama 'Mine' with another 'Living Together 3' member, Kim Young-ran said, "I actually filmed a drama with Lee Bo Young in the past."She continued, "'It was 'Save the Last Dance for Me'. Ji Sung was in the drama too. It was before they got married. But you know what? I had no idea that they were dating at that time."She resumed, "I couldn't tell that they were in a relationship at all. It really was hard-to-tell."Then when they got to the 'Mine' filming site, Kim Young-ran met Lee Bo Young.Kim Young-ran said, "Hi, Bo Young. Do you remember working with me like 17 years ago? You haven't aged a single bit!"Lee Bo Yong responded, "Of course I do, I remember. It's been so long."After that, Kim Young-ran asked Lee Bo Young how many children she had.Lee Bo Young answered with a smile, "I have two children. One is seven, and the other one is three."Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung got married in 2013 after being together for about six years.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, KBS Living Together 3)(SBS Star)