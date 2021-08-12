뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Mean, You Are Amazing!" Ryan Reynolds Gets Excited After Meeting Stray Kids BANG CHAN
[SBS Star] "I Mean, You Are Amazing!" Ryan Reynolds Gets Excited After Meeting Stray Kids BANG CHAN

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.12 16:10
American actor Ryan Reynolds was seen getting super excited after meeting BANG CHAN of K-pop boy group Stray Kids. 

On August 11, a video of BANG CHAN video-interviewing Ryan Reynolds was unveiled online. 

As soon as the video call was set, Ryan Reynolds said, "Hey! That's my guy! How are you? We've finally met! I'm so excited about this." 

With a bright smile, BANG CHAN responded, "Hi, I'm actually really nervous right now. Please be understanding even if I make some mistakes today." 

Ryan Reynolds commented, "I'm pretty nervous, too. I probably have more questions for you than you have for me. But we're going to do our best here." 
Ryan Reynolds says he's a fan of BANG CHANThen, BANG CHAN asked Ryan Reynolds if he could say hi to people in Korea. 

Ryan Reynolds said, "Hi, everyone in Korea. I wish I could be there in person. I always loved getting to go there and diving into the culture. Every time I visited Korea, I made sure I had a couple extra days there for that." 

He continued, "And! It's such an honor and privilege to talk to you, BANG CHAN. This is kind of crazy, because I think you are amazing. I mean, I think all the Stray Kids are amazing." 

BANG CHAN laughed and said, "Oh my gosh, thank you. Thank you so much." 
Ryan Reynolds says he's a fan of BANG CHANRyan Reynolds excitedly continued, "I watched the trailer for 'NOEASY' like a bunch of times. Both the 'CHEESE' one and 'THUNDEROUS' one." 

He resumed, "I found the 'THUNDEROUS' one great, because you guys did this incredible thing where you kind of blend music with the action genre. It's something that I don't see a lot of people do." 

After that, the actor playfully added, "It's also something that I'm actually going to steal." 
 

Previously in May, Stray Kids showed a 'Deadpool'-inspired performance on Mnet's music show 'KINGDOM: LEGENDARY WAR'. 

At that time, Ryan Reynolds, who led the movie 'Deadpool', shared he had become a huge fan of Stray Kids after watching the performance. 

(Credit= The Walt Disney Company Korea, 'realstraykids' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
