뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JIMIN Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Is Not Going to Become a Pet Owner Right Now
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] JIMIN Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Is Not Going to Become a Pet Owner Right Now

[SBS Star] JIMIN Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Is Not Going to Become a Pet Owner Right Now

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.12 14:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Is Not Going to Become a Pet Owner Right Now
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN shared why he is not going to adopt a pet right now even though he loves animals. 

On August 11, JIMIN held a surprise live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE. 
JIMINDuring the live broadcast, one fan asked JIMIN whether he thought about adopting a pet in the near future. 

JIMIN answered, "I've actually given much thought to this, because I love animals. I especially really love cats and dogs, as you know."  

He resumed, "As for cats though, I have an allergy. I get a pretty bad allergic reaction when I'm with cats. So, I can't adopt cats."  

He went on, "I love dogs a lot, but I don't think I can take responsibility at the moment." 
JIMINThen, JIMIN got into some details to explain what he meant by that. 

JIMIN said, "I'm busy, and dogs get lonely, too. My parents are in Busan as well, so nobody will be able to take care of my dog when I'm not there." 

He continued with a smile, "Well, I can perhaps adopt a pet when I'm in my 40s or 50s." 
 

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.