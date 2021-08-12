[SBS Star] JIMIN Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Is Not Going to Become a Pet Owner Right Now

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN shared why he is not going to adopt a pet right now even though he loves animals.On August 11, JIMIN held a surprise live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, one fan asked JIMIN whether he thought about adopting a pet in the near future.JIMIN answered, "I've actually given much thought to this, because I love animals. I especially really love cats and dogs, as you know."He resumed, "As for cats though, I have an allergy. I get a pretty bad allergic reaction when I'm with cats. So, I can't adopt cats."He went on, "I love dogs a lot, but I don't think I can take responsibility at the moment."Then, JIMIN got into some details to explain what he meant by that.JIMIN said, "I'm busy, and dogs get lonely, too. My parents are in Busan as well, so nobody will be able to take care of my dog when I'm not there."He continued with a smile, "Well, I can perhaps adopt a pet when I'm in my 40s or 50s."(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)