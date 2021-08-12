[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Tells How Impressed She Was When She Saw KAI Dancing During Trainee Days

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how impressed she was when she saw KAI of boy group EXO dancing during her trainee days.On August 10, a video of Hyoyeon was uploaded on one YouTube channel.In this video, Hyoyeon read about herself online that said she entered SM Entertainment as a good dancer.The online post stated, "I believe there are many great dancers at SM Entertainment. They stand out among all K-pop stars."It also said, "They are TAEMIN of SHINee, KAI of EXO, EunHyuk of Super Junior, Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation, SEULGI of Red Velvet, TEN TAEYONG, JISUNG of NCT."Hyoyeon responded to this with a shy smile, "Well, yes. That's very true."Then, the Girls' Generation member added, "But out of all, KAI amazed me the most. When I saw KAI dancing, I was completely mesmerized. I couldn't stop saying, 'Wow.'"She continued, "Back in my trainee days, I practiced hard so that I can beat male trainees who were good at dancing. I was really confident with myself."She resumed, "I was like, 'I can beat them really easily.' But I couldn't get my jaw back to where it belonged when I saw KAI dancing. His dance was truly jaw-dropping."(Credit= '1theK Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)