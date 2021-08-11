뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How He Thinks He Would Feel If He Guested on 'Running Man'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How He Thinks He Would Feel If He Guested on 'Running Man'

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How He Thinks He Would Feel If He Guested on 'Running Man'

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.11 18:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How He Thinks He Would Feel If He Guested on Running Man
Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared how he thinks he would feel if he made a guest appearance on 'Running Man'. 

Recently, Lee Kwang Soo sat down for an interview with the press. 

During the interview, Lee Kwang Soo was asked an interesting question. 

The question was, "Do you think you would ever make a guest appearance on 'Running Man'?" 
Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo laughed and answered, "I've actually imagined that. It'll definitely be going to be fun, I believe." 

He resumed, "But I'm not sure if it's right for me to go on it as a guest. I think it's going to feel super weird." 

He continued, "If I had to compare with something, then I would say it may feel similar to visiting your former military base after you had been discharged." 
Lee Kwang Soo Lee Kwang SooLee Kwang Soo has been part of 'Running Man' ever since it was first aired in July 2010. 

Back in May, Lee Kwang Soo stepped down from the show due to his injury. 

Recently, the actor revealed that he is planning on undergo surgery next month. 

(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.