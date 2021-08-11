[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares How He Thinks He Would Feel If He Guested on 'Running Man'

Actor Lee Kwang Soo shared how he thinks he would feel if he made a guest appearance on 'Running Man'.Recently, Lee Kwang Soo sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Lee Kwang Soo was asked an interesting question.The question was, "Do you think you would ever make a guest appearance on 'Running Man'?"Lee Kwang Soo laughed and answered, "I've actually imagined that. It'll definitely be going to be fun, I believe."He resumed, "But I'm not sure if it's right for me to go on it as a guest. I think it's going to feel super weird."He continued, "If I had to compare with something, then I would say it may feel similar to visiting your former military base after you had been discharged."Lee Kwang Soo has been part of 'Running Man' ever since it was first aired in July 2010.Back in May, Lee Kwang Soo stepped down from the show due to his injury.Recently, the actor revealed that he is planning on undergo surgery next month.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)