[SBS Star] Na In Woo Says He Trained with GOT7, TWICE and B.A.P at JYP Ent. Before Acting Debut

Actor Na In Woo talked about his past when he used to train at JYP Entertainment before he made his acting debut.On August 10 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Volume Up', Na In Woo made a special appearance.During the talk, Na In Woo shared an interesting fact about himself.Na In Woo said, "I actually used to train at JYP Entertainment to make K-pop debut back in the day."He continued, "I trained with JINYOUNG, JB of GOT7, JEONGYEON of TWICE, YOUNGJAE of B.A.P and more. I trained alongside many K-pop stars."Then, Na In Woo explained how he became an actor instead of a singer.The actor said, "Just before the winter vacation in my last year of high school, I was going home after training. I thought to myself, 'Maybe this isn't the path for me.'"He resumed, "When I was young, I believed the best thing was to listen to what adults told me and do whatever they instruct me to do."He went on, "After training on that day, I thought, 'I'm all grown-up now, I should have my own dream.' As I dreamed about acting in my childhood, I thought of that and was like, 'Let's make that happen!' That's how I got here."After that, the host Kang Han-na asked, "But you are such an all-rounder. Not only you play instruments well, but also sing and act well. Do you have any plans to release songs in the future?"Na In Woo shyly laughed and answered, "Well, I'm more than willing to if an opportunity is given to me."(Credit= KBS Cool FM Volume Up, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)