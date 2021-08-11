뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Pick Their All-time Favorite Performance Outfits
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Pick Their All-time Favorite Performance Outfits

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Pick Their All-time Favorite Performance Outfits

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.11 16:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Pick Their All-time Favorite Performance Outfits
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK chose their favorite performance outfits. 

On August 8, BLACKPINK welcomed the group's fifth debut anniversary. 

In celebration of their fifth debut anniversary, BLACKPINK spent time through NAVER V LIVE broadcast. 
BLACKPINKDuring the live broadcast, BLACKPINK members mentioned some outfits they wore for their performances so far. 

JENNIE said, "My favorite outfit so far was the pink uniform-like outfit that I wore for 'As If It's Your Last'." 

She explained why she chose that outfit as her favorite, "I feel like the outfit gives off the kind of vibe that I would never be able to pull off besides that time of my life 
BLACKPINKAs ROSÉ hesitated to choose one particular outfit, JISOO said, "How about the one that you wore at 'Coachella'?" 

ROSÉ smiled brightly and commented, "Yes, I really loved all the clothes that wore on the first week of 'Coachella'." 

Then, JISOO said, "I loved what I wore during the shooting of 'BOOMBAYAH' music video. I even ended up taking the outfit home. That's how much I loved it." 

After that, LISA said, "For me, it was the outfit I wore at the market in 'How You Like That' music video." 
BLACKPINK BLACKPINKFollowing the group's debut on August 8, 2016, BLACKPINK quickly became one of the top K-pop girl groups that is not only recognized in Korea but also across the globe. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, 'paintitblack_jn' 'firstlove_rose' Twitter, 'BLACKPINK' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.