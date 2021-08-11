[SBS Star] SOMI Tears Up While Confessing that She Is Not Feeling Too Well These Days

K-pop artist SOMI tearfully confessed that she is not feeling so healthy nowadays.On August 9 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Dream Radio', SOMI made a guest appearance.During the talk, SOMI read out fans' comments, congratulating her for making a comeback to the industry.While doing so, SOMI came across a comment that said, "I love your new song, and the performance was amazing as well. It's all so perfect."After reading this, SOMI lowered her head and said with tears in her eyes, "Oh no. I think I'm going to cry now."She continued, "What shall I do? I feel like crying. I actually cry every day these days."Then, the host Jeon Hyo-seong responded, "You know when you work really hard for something, and someone recognizes you for that? I believe SOMI's feeling that at the moment."SOMI commented, "I got an IV drip right before I came here today. I went on a healthy diet, but..."She resumed with a shaky voice, "I told my fans not to worry about me, and I didn't want to tell them this, but I got an IV drop today because I didn't feel so well."Previously on August 2, SOMI released a single titled 'DUMB DUMB', and shared that she had lost much weight prior to the release.(Credit= 'somsomi.official' Facebook, MBC FM4U Dream Radio)(SBS Star)