[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Reveals What It Is Like to Go to a Singing Room with Kim Go-eun·Gong Yoo

Actor Lee Dong Wook shared what goes on in a singing room when he goes there with actress Kim Go-eun and actor Gong Yoo.
On August 10 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sea of Hope', Lee Dong Wook shared a fun story involving him, Kim Go-eun and Gong Yoo.
While in a car together, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Go-eun talked about their upcoming duet.
Kim Go-eun said, "You don't even sing when we go to a singing room. How are you going to sing today?"
Lee Dong Wook burst out laughing and commented, "Ah, that's right. You and Gong Yoo sing and I don't sing at all in a singing room."
Kim Go-eun laughingly responded, "Actually, Gong Yoo often sings more songs than me."
Then, Lee Dong Wook said, "Well, most of the time, it is... Go-eun, 6 songs, Gong Yoo, 3.5 songs, me 0.5 song."
The three stars became close while shooting tvN's mega-hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' in 2016.
Even though it has almost been half a decade since they have worked with each other, they still seemed to maintain their friendship well.
(Credit= JTBC Sea of Hope)
(SBS Star)