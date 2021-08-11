뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Reveals What It Is Like to Go to a Singing Room with Kim Go-eun·Gong Yoo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Reveals What It Is Like to Go to a Singing Room with Kim Go-eun·Gong Yoo

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Reveals What It Is Like to Go to a Singing Room with Kim Go-eun·Gong Yoo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.11 11:38 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Reveals What It Is Like to Go to a Singing Room with Kim Go-eun·Gong Yoo
Actor Lee Dong Wook shared what goes on in a singing room when he goes there with actress Kim Go-eun and actor Gong Yoo. 

On August 10 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sea of Hope', Lee Dong Wook shared a fun story involving him, Kim Go-eun and Gong Yoo. 
Lee Dong WookWhile in a car together, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Go-eun talked about their upcoming duet. 

Kim Go-eun said, "You don't even sing when we go to a singing room. How are you going to sing today?" 

Lee Dong Wook burst out laughing and commented, "Ah, that's right. You and Gong Yoo sing and I don't sing at all in a singing room." 
Lee Dong WookKim Go-eun laughingly responded, "Actually, Gong Yoo often sings more songs than me." 

Then, Lee Dong Wook said, "Well, most of the time, it is... Go-eun, 6 songs, Gong Yoo, 3.5 songs, me 0.5 song." 
Lee Dong WookThe three stars became close while shooting tvN's mega-hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' in 2016. 

Even though it has almost been half a decade since they have worked with each other, they still seemed to maintain their friendship well. 

(Credit= JTBC Sea of Hope) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.