[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Reveals What It Is Like to Go to a Singing Room with Kim Go-eun·Gong Yoo

Actor Lee Dong Wook shared what goes on in a singing room when he goes there with actress Kim Go-eun and actor Gong Yoo.On August 10 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sea of Hope', Lee Dong Wook shared a fun story involving him, Kim Go-eun and Gong Yoo.While in a car together, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Go-eun talked about their upcoming duet.Kim Go-eun said, "You don't even sing when we go to a singing room. How are you going to sing today?"Lee Dong Wook burst out laughing and commented, "Ah, that's right. You and Gong Yoo sing and I don't sing at all in a singing room."Kim Go-eun laughingly responded, "Actually, Gong Yoo often sings more songs than me."Then, Lee Dong Wook said, "Well, most of the time, it is... Go-eun, 6 songs, Gong Yoo, 3.5 songs, me 0.5 song."The three stars became close while shooting tvN's mega-hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' in 2016.Even though it has almost been half a decade since they have worked with each other, they still seemed to maintain their friendship well.(Credit= JTBC Sea of Hope)(SBS Star)