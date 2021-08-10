[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT SOOBIN Fires Back at a Hater Who Left a Comment Calling YEONJUN Fat

On August 9, SOOBIN, YEONJUN and BEOMGYU went live on NAVER V LIVE.
During the live broadcast, the three members took time to read comments that were made as their broadcast was going on.
While doing so, they happened to come across a comment that said, "YEONJUN, you are fat."
Right after reading this comment, YEONJUN responded, "I'm not fat."
BEOMGYU commented, "Guys, YEONJUN and my weight are pretty much the same."
Following that, SOOBIN said, "Please don't write stuff like this. I'm serious here. You don't know how much time and effort we put into maintaining our bodies."
He resumed, "That's especially more so with YEONJUN. He puts in more time and effort for it, and you would never know. A comment like this will hurt us."
YEONJUN looked at SOOBIN with a satisfied smile, and offered a handshake while saying, "You are so charismatic, SOOBIN."
He continued, "Yeah, please don't leave comments like this. It's just not a good thing to do."
(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE)
(SBS Star)