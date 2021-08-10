뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Shares an Intriguing Way He Used His Singing Skills to Get Girls' Attention
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.10 17:16 View Count
Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE revealed an interesting way he used his singing skills to get the attention of girls in the past. 

On August 8 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Jung Yong Hwa made a guest appearance. 
Jung Yong HwaDuring the talk, Jung Yong Hwa brought up his memories of the time when he was still in school. 

Jung Yong Hwa said, "When I was in middle school, I used to use the coin singing booth a lot after school." 

He continued, "I used to open a tiny bit of the door while singing around the time when girls finished their school." 

He resumed, "Then, I would hear girls saying like, 'Who is that?' 'Who is that?' After singing a song, I would quietly leave the booth. That was my 'trick'." 
Jung Yong HwaThen, the host Shin Dong-yeop asked, "Tell us about a girl you fancied at school." 

Jung Yong Hwa laughed and commented, "Oh, there was this girl who had transferred from another school. She was so pretty." 

He went on, "Not long after she came to our school, the whole school already knew her, because of how beautiful she was." 

He added, "As my friends kept on pushing me to ask her out, my feelings for her eventually disappeared. You know what that is, right?" 
Jung Yong Hwa(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)    
