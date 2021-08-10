뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO KAI Says He Initially Planned on Retiring Around His Current Age
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] EXO KAI Says He Initially Planned on Retiring Around His Current Age

[SBS Star] EXO KAI Says He Initially Planned on Retiring Around His Current Age

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.10 16:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO KAI Says He Initially Planned on Retiring Around His Current Age
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO shared that he initially planned on retiring from the K-pop industry around his current age. 

On August 9 episode of tvN's television show 'Honeymoon Tavern', KAI shared one of the thoughts he had back in the day.
KAIWhile the cast reminisced the past together, KAI said, "It's actually been almost 10 years since I made my debut in the K-pop industry. I'm finding this hard-to-believe myself." 

He continued, "I was always told that K-pop groups don't last over five to seven years. Many said lasting 10 years could almost only could happen in a dream." 

He resumed, "When I was 20 years old, I planned on retiring at the age of 29. I thought that would really be the case." 
KAIThen, Lee Seok-hoon commented, "I understand where you were coming from at that time, but your thoughts continue to change." 

He went on, "You may think your thoughts at the moment will be the same after 10 years, but it doesn't work that way." 

KAI laughed and responded, "Yeah. I'm thinking back at the 20-year-old me, and like, 'What were you seriously thinking?'" 
KAIKAI made debut as a member of EXO in April 2012; the group's title track was 'MAMA'. 

Recently, KAI turned solo for the first time in years, and dropped a mini album 'KAI' that includes six tracks.

(Credit= tvN Honeymoon Tavern, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.