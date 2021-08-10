[SBS Star] Cha Tae Hyun Says Krystal Reminds Him of Jun Ji Hyun's Younger Days

Actor Cha Tae Hyun shared that Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) reminds him of actress Jun Ji Hyun in her younger days.On August 9, a press conference for an upcoming drama 'Police University' was held.During the press conference, actor Jin-young told a funny story about Krystal.Jin-young laughingly stated, "Krystal is the fastest person to leave work when our shooting is over. As soon as the shooting ends and I turn around, she's already in her personal clothes, all ready to leave."After bursting into laughter, Krystal commented, "Well, I always think leaving work early is the best thing to do. That's why I get changed so quickly."Then, Cha Tae Hyun shared what he thought of Krystal.Cha Tae Hyun said, "Krystal reminds me of Jun Ji Hyun when she was young. Her style and acting kind of remind me of her."He continued, "There were brief moments when I saw Jun Ji Hyun in Krystal."Upon hearing his words, Krystal said, "Oh my...! I feel so shy right now.", while covering her face with her hands.Cha Tae Hyun worked with Jun Ji Hyun for a mega-hit movie 'My Sassy Girl' in 2001.(Credit= H& Entertainment, IM Pictures/Cinema Service, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)(SBS Star)