[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Say They Came Up with the Iconic 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' Dance During MV Shooting
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.10 11:41 View Count
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared that they came up with the iconic shooting 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' choreography during the shooting of their music video. 

On August 8, BLACKPINK went live on NAVER V LIVE in celebration of the group's fifth debut anniversary. 

During the live broadcast, BLACKPINK told an interesting story behind the iconic shooting 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' choreography. 

The members of BLACKPINK said, "The initial dance for the 'DDU-DU-DDU-DU' chorus wasn't the shooting dance. It was more like just waving our hands about side-to-side." 
BLACKPINKThey continued, "When we were filming the music video though, we started to think the choreography was a little too bland."

They went on, "As we made the sound of a gunshot in the song, we thought it would be better if we made guns with our hands." 

Then, they laughed and commented, "But we thought we might get told off for changing the choreography at the last minute, so we filmed both the original as well as changed version of the choreography." 
BLACKPINKIt seemed as if BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment approved of the girls' new choreography idea, and chose their one as the final choreography. 

Upon hearing this, fans left comments such as, "Seriously? They came up with that while filming the MV?", "Wow, that was the greatest change of dance, ever though!", "Well done, girls!" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, 'BLACKPINK' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)     
