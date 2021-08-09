뉴스
[SBS Star] "When I Forgot My Lines, She Would..." Hwang Kwang Hee Reveals Why IU Was the Best Host
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.09 18:10 View Count
K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee shared why he thinks another K-pop artist IU is the best host for a music show. 

On August 7 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', Hwang Kwang Hee made a special appearance. 
Hwang Kwang HeeDuring the talk, Hwang Kwang Hee reminisced the time when he was the host of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' with IU and actor Lee Hyun Woo back in the day.

Hwang Kwang Hee said, "I hosted 'Inkigayo' with IU some years ago. She truly is the best music show host out there." 

He explained, "The most important thing the host should do is to know their own lines, right? But I failed to do that many times when I was a host." 

He continued, "I used to miss saying my lines a lot because I was busy saying hi to the artists that I liked, such as G-DRAGON, Girls' Generation, SHINee and more." 
Hwang Kwang HeeThen, Hwang Kwang Hee told how IU helped him at times like that. 

Hwang Kwang Hee said, "IU said my lines for me. It turned out she had memorized my lines as well. She also did that when I made mistakes." 

The K-pop artist resumed, "I would sometimes hold my microphone upside down, and she used to turn it around for me too. She really was the best." 
Hwang Kwang HeeHwang Kwang Hee and IU hosted 'Inkigayo' together from December 2012 until July 2013.

(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday, SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star)    
