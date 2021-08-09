뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Even Came to See My ARMY Grandson" Lee Yeon-bok Tells Sweet Things JIN Did for Him
[SBS Star] "He Even Came to See My ARMY Grandson" Lee Yeon-bok Tells Sweet Things JIN Did for Him

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.09 16:51
Chef Lee Yeon-bok revealed the sweet things that JIN of K-pop boy group BTS did for him. 

On August 6, Lee Yeon-bok featured in one YouTube show. 

In this show, Lee Yeon-bok showed off bottles of wine that he received from celebrities. 

About a bottle of wine from JIN, Lee Yeon-bok said, "JIN bought me this wine while he was performing in America. I was really touched, and we became closer following that." 

He continued, "We both like to fish, so we went fishing together many times." 
Lee Yeon-bokThen, Lee Yeon-bok said JIN actually visited his home not so long ago. 

The chef said, "My grandson is ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), but I was careful to ask JIN for anything, because I didn't want to bother him in any way."  

He resumed, "Recently, after the group's new album was released, I asked JIN if I could get an autographed album for my grandson, explaining that he is ARMY. He was like, 'Sure, I'll go to your house tomorrow.'" 

He added, "On the day JIN came, BTS had an online concert. JIN came to see my grandson right after the concert that he had this cute 'apple' hair. I still thank him for what he did for my grandson on that day." 
 

Lee Yeon-bok and JIN got to know each other through JTBC's past television show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' in October 2017. 

(Credit= 'fuxtom' Instagram, 'KBS Entertain' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)        
