[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares What Sort of Dates Him & Lee Sunbin Generally Go On

Actor Lee Kwang Soo revealed what kind of dates him and his 3-year girlfriend actress Lee Sunbin usually go on.On August 9, Lee Kwang Soo had a video interview with the press.During the interview, Lee Kwang Soo was asked about his relationship with Lee Sunbin.Lee Kwang Soo said, "After we made our relationship public in 2018, it definitely became harder to meet her. That's still the same right now."He continued, "At the same time though, I feel like our relationship is not much different to most couples in this world."Then, Lee Kwang Soo talked about their usual dates.The actor said, "There is no such thing as, 'We shouldn't have a date outside.' We often go out to eat good food together."He resumed with a shy smile, "We're doing well with each other."Previously in December 2018, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin confirmed their 5-month relationship.