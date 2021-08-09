뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares What Sort of Dates Him & Lee Sunbin Generally Go On
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares What Sort of Dates Him & Lee Sunbin Generally Go On

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares What Sort of Dates Him & Lee Sunbin Generally Go On

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.09 15:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares What Sort of Dates Him & Lee Sunbin Generally Go On
Actor Lee Kwang Soo revealed what kind of dates him and his 3-year girlfriend actress Lee Sunbin usually go on. 

On August 9, Lee Kwang Soo had a video interview with the press. 
Lee Kwang SooDuring the interview, Lee Kwang Soo was asked about his relationship with Lee Sunbin. 

Lee Kwang Soo said, "After we made our relationship public in 2018, it definitely became harder to meet her. That's still the same right now."

He continued, "At the same time though, I feel like our relationship is not much different to most couples in this world." 
Lee Kwang SooThen, Lee Kwang Soo talked about their usual dates. 

The actor said, "There is no such thing as, 'We shouldn't have a date outside.' We often go out to eat good food together." 

He resumed with a shy smile, "We're doing well with each other." 
Lee Kwang SooPreviously in December 2018, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin confirmed their 5-month relationship.

(Credit= 'sunbin_eyesmag' 'masijacoke850714' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.