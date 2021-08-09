[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares Why He Thinks Kim Jong-kook Is Still Not Married

Actor Lee Kwang Soo honestly revealed why he thinks singer Kim Jong-kook is still not married.On August 8 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Kwang Soo made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Shin Dong-yeop asked Lee Kwang Soo why he thinks Kim Jong-kook is single to this day.Lee Kwang Soo answered, "Personally, I think it may have to do with his personality. He doesn't really open his heart to the girl if he isn't sure about her yet. This is so even if the girl expresses all her emotions to him."He continued, "Before though, he didn't really seem to want to get married. But he seems more open about it these days."Then, Shin Dong-yeop commented, "Kwang Soo, you told the production team prior to shooting today that Jong-kook suffocates you sometimes."Lee Kwang Soo laughed and responded, "Well, Jong-kook is quite firm when it comes to his decision. After he decides whether something's right or wrong, he sticks to it forever."He resumed, "For instance, if he thinks I'm a spy during the shooting of 'Running Man', he follows me to the restroom even though there is no camera there."He went on, "Also, there are times when I go to the gym with him. I sometimes want to go home soon, but he's like, 'If you leave now, that means you have lost a fight with yourself.' I feel sort of suffocated when he does that."Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Jong-kook have been part of SBS' television show on 'Running Man' since July 2010.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)