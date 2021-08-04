[SBS Star] Kim Sung Kyun Says He Was Jealous of Lee Kwang Soo Because Everyone Loved Him on Set

Actor Kim Sung Kyun shared that he was jealous of actor Lee Kwang Soo because everyone loved him on set.On August 4, Kim Sung Kyun's recent press interview was released.During the interview, Kim Sung Kyun talked about working with Lee Kwang Soo for their upcoming film 'Sinkhole'.Kim Sung Kyun said, "I envied Kwang Soo throughout shooting. Everyone looked for Kwang Soo on set. He was unbelievably popular."He resumed, "They keep saying things like, 'Look at how Kwang Soo made this scene incredible.', 'Kwang Soo is so professional.' and so on."Then, Kim Sung Kyun shared he was able to learn a lot from Lee Kwang Soo.Kim Sung Kyun said, "I thought Kwang Soo was just a funny guy, seeing how he is on 'Running Man', but he was actually very serious when working."The actor continued, "Kwang Soo is always looking at the script in his seat. He also never uses his phone. He's an excellent actor. He has a talent for acting. I felt like I had learned a lot from him."He went on with a smile, "But outside work, he is hilarious. He takes many photos of me with this old film camera and sends them to me. Those photos look really vintage. I believe he is a pretty romantic person."Meanwhile, 'Sinkhole' is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11.(Credit= SHOWBOX)(SBS Star)