[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Talks About the Time When She Escaped(?) from SM Ent. During Trainee Days
뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Talks About the Time When She Escaped(?) from SM Ent. During Trainee Days

[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Talks About the Time When She Escaped(?) from SM Ent. During Trainee Days

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.04 17:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Talks About the Time When She Escaped(?) from SM Ent. During Trainee Days
Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation talked about the time when she ran away(?) from SM Entertainment during her trainee days. 

On August 3, SM Entertainment shared a new video on YouTube. 

In the video, Hyoyeon, ShinDong of boy group Super Junior, and YouTuber Quaddurup were talking in a car. 
HyoyeonWhile talking together, Hyoyeon happened to walk back on her memories of the time when she was training before debut. 

Hyoyeon said, "I remember going around Apgujeong-dong, Chungdam-dong and Samseong-dong on a scooter when I was a trainee." 

To this, ShinDong responded, "Weren't you really young at that time though? Where did you go?" 

Hyoyeon laughingly answered, "There was a bubble tea place where female SM Entertainment trainees used to go to often." 

She continued, "I used to go there and return after having peach bubble tea. I had to be fast, because I could get caught by the staff otherwise." 
HyoyeonThen, Quaddurup asked, "Why? Were you not allowed to go out or something?" 

Hyoyeon nodded and responded, "Yeah, all SM Entertainment trainees weren't allowed to go out of the agency building while training. Our training lives would be over if we got caught." 

She resumed, "So, we would usually come back quickly and pretend like we had been at the vocal room the whole time and stuff." 

ShinDong added, "We also used to head out and go anywhere between our lessons just for the sake of it." 
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SM C&C STUDIO' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.