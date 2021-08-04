뉴스
[SBS Star] SOMI Sheds Tears After Reading Her Mother's Touching Note
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.04
K-pop artist SOMI teared up after reading a note from her mother. 

On August 2, SOMI updated her Instagram with a new photo.

The photo showed some pre-cut fruits wrapped with plastic wrap. 

There were peaches, apples, watermelon, and more. 
SOMIThere was a note alongside the fruits which said, "Dear my lovely SOMI, congratulations on your comeback. I hope you spend your day doing everything you want to do today." 

It also said, "I'm truly happy because I'm your mother. Good luck today! I love you, I love you." 

Over this photo, SOMI wrote, "I've been repeatedly saying how much I wanted watermelon to her. Oh my... I'm crying!" 
SOMIAugust 2 was the day SOMI returned with a new single 'DUMB DUMB'. 

Regarding this post, fans left comments such as, "How cute is their relationship!", "Her mother's words are making me cry as well.", "Awww! I feel so soft." and so on. 
SOMI(Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
