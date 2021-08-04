[SBS Star] SOMI Sheds Tears After Reading Her Mother's Touching Note

K-pop artist SOMI teared up after reading a note from her mother.On August 2, SOMI updated her Instagram with a new photo.The photo showed some pre-cut fruits wrapped with plastic wrap.There were peaches, apples, watermelon, and more.There was a note alongside the fruits which said, "Dear my lovely SOMI, congratulations on your comeback. I hope you spend your day doing everything you want to do today."It also said, "I'm truly happy because I'm your mother. Good luck today! I love you, I love you."Over this photo, SOMI wrote, "I've been repeatedly saying how much I wanted watermelon to her. Oh my... I'm crying!"August 2 was the day SOMI returned with a new single 'DUMB DUMB'.Regarding this post, fans left comments such as, "How cute is their relationship!", "Her mother's words are making me cry as well.", "Awww! I feel so soft." and so on.(Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram)(SBS Star)