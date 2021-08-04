뉴스
[SBS Star] "Don't Get Sick, Kyung-soo" Kim Woo Bin Sends a Snack Truck to EXO D.O. with a Loving Message
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.04
Actor Kim Woo Bin sent a snack truck to D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO with the sweetest message. 

On August 2, one snack truck company updated their Instagram with a new post. 

In the post, there were photos of a snack truck parked in front of a tall glass building. 

The snack truck was sent to D.O. on the set of his movie 'The Moon' from Kim Woo Bin. 

There were photos of D.O. all over the snack truck alongside drinks and snacks.
Snack truck from Kim Woo BinOn top of the snack truck, it said, "Sending my support to all cast and production members of 'The Moon'. Please take good care of my Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name)! From Kim Woo Bin." 

There was also a full-sized panel that was filled with loving and caring words from Kim Woo Bin. 
  
The message said, "Don't hurt yourself, Do Kyung-soo. Don't get sick, Do Kyung-soo. Eat well, Do Kyung-soo. Sleep well, Do Kyung-soo. Everybody say Do Kyung-soo's name as loud as you can." 
Snack truck from Kim Woo BinKim Woo Bin and D.O. are known to be close friends alongside actors Zo In Sung, Lee Kwang Soo and more. 

It is said that Kim Woo Bin very much adores D.O. 

Previously, Zo In Sung revealed that he got a little jealous after seeing Kim Woo Bin texting D.O., "Where are you Do Kyung-soo my love?" 
Snack truck from Kim Woo Bin(Credit= 'kimkibangbang' 'coffee_pong' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)     
