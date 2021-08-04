[SBS Star] YG Foods CEO Gives Some Details About YG Ent.'s New Girl Group BABYMONSTERS

YG Foods CEO Noh Hee-young shared some details about YG Entertainment's upcoming girl group.On August 2, one YouTube channel uploaded a video of Noh Hee-young's recent interview.During the interview, Noh Hee-young mentioned YG Entertainment's new girl group.Noh Hee-young said, "YG Entertainment is busy producing a new girl group at the moment. They're the first girl group to be launched after BLACKPINK."She continued, "They're called 'BABYMONSTERS' or something like that. But I've got to tell you, they're no joke."She paused for a bit to think, then added, "Yeah, honestly, the group's superb. They're like 10 JENNIEs in BABYMONSTERS."Recently, it was revealed that YG Entertainment was launching a new girl group in the second half of the year.It was said the new girl group members are all around 15 to 16 years old who have been trained for about four to five years.Back in December 2019, YG Entertainment officially trademarked the name BABYMONSTERS.Then this February, the agency also trademarked the name BAEMON.Many are speculating the name of the new YG Entertainment's girl group to be BABYMONSTERS/BAEMON.After watching this part of Noh Hee-young's interview, fans became excited to find a little more out about the new girl group.(Credit= YG Entertainment, '핫도그TV' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)