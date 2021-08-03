[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Solo Song 'My Time' Producer Confirms Beyonce Loved the Song

Producer Sleep Deez shared that American singer Beyoncé love JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' solo song 'My Time'.Recently, Sleep Deez hosted 'Ask Me Anything' on social media where he addressed fans' questions.Sleep Deez is one of the producers who produced JUNGKOOK's solo track 'My Time'.'My Time' was released in February 2020 as part of BTS' fourth studio album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.When fans asked him about previous reports stating that Beyoncé loved 'My Time', he revealed them to be true.Sleep Deez said, "Yes, it has been confirmed that Beyoncé loves 'My Time'. Did I mention that? I'd forgotten about it."Then, the producer also shared his experience of working with JUNGKOOK.Sleep Deez excitedly said, "JUNGKOOK is a flat out superstar!"He added, "His potential is through the roof. I thought the world of him."'My Time' explores the concept of parallel time zones as well as the sensation of being in a different time and space than others.It was the first BTS solo song to reach number 1 on iTunes in the United States and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.(Credit= 'beyonce' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)