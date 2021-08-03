뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Solo Song 'My Time' Producer Confirms Beyonce Loved the Song
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Solo Song 'My Time' Producer Confirms Beyonce Loved the Song

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Solo Song 'My Time' Producer Confirms Beyonce Loved the Song

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.03 18:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOKs Solo Song My Time Producer Confirms Beyonce Loved the Song
Producer Sleep Deez shared that American singer Beyoncé love JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS' solo song 'My Time'. 

Recently, Sleep Deez hosted 'Ask Me Anything' on social media where he addressed fans' questions. 

Sleep Deez is one of the producers who produced JUNGKOOK's solo track 'My Time'. 

'My Time' was released in February 2020 as part of BTS' fourth studio album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'. 
JUNGKOOKWhen fans asked him about previous reports stating that Beyoncé loved 'My Time', he revealed them to be true. 

Sleep Deez said, "Yes, it has been confirmed that Beyoncé loves 'My Time'. Did I mention that? I'd forgotten about it." 

Then, the producer also shared his experience of working with JUNGKOOK. 

Sleep Deez excitedly said, "JUNGKOOK is a flat out superstar!" 

He added, "His potential is through the roof. I thought the world of him." 
JUNGKOOK'My Time' explores the concept of parallel time zones as well as the sensation of being in a different time and space than others. 

It was the first BTS solo song to reach number 1 on iTunes in the United States and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. 
JUNGKOOK(Credit= 'beyonce' Instagram, 'bts_twt' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.