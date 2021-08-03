뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Laughingly Shares His Mother Slaps Him Telling Him to Quit Smoking
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Laughingly Shares His Mother Slaps Him Telling Him to Quit Smoking

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Laughingly Shares His Mother Slaps Him Telling Him to Quit Smoking

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.03 16:53 Updated 2021.08.03 16:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Laughingly Shares His Mother Slaps Him Telling Him to Quit Smoking
Actor Zo In Sung shared that his mother slaps him telling him to quit smoking. 

On August 3 episode of CBS Music FM's radio show 'Lee Soo-young's Let's Meet at Noon', Zo In Sung made a guest appearance. 
Zo In SungDuring the talk, one listener said to Zo In Sung, "I watched your movie 'Escape from Mogadishu' the other day. There were scenes where you smoke. I'm worried about your health." 

Zo In Sung responded, "I actually smoke myself. I've really got to quit smoking. I've been trying to quit smoking for some time, but it's not easy." 

He continued, "I still didn't manage to quit yet; I'm planning to cut it down little by little." 

He resumed, "It's not like I smoked more cigarettes because of the movie. I just smoked a bit as the movie needed. The thing that made me struggle the most while shooting 'Escape from Mogadishu' was the dust storm. I breathe that in a lot." 
Zo In SungThen, the host Lee Soo-young commented, "I'm sure he'll take care of his own health well. Don't worry about him too much." 

Zo In Sung said, "Well, I do have to cut down on the number of cigarettes I smoke in a day. I'm going to do that from now on."

He laughed and added, "My mother is very worried about me smoking. I've been slapped hard on my back many times because of that." 
Zo In SungMeanwhile, a new action movie 'Escape from Mogadishu' was released in theaters on July 28. 

(Credit= CBS Music FM Lee Soo-young's Let's Meet at Noon) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.