[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Laughingly Shares His Mother Slaps Him Telling Him to Quit Smoking

Actor Zo In Sung shared that his mother slaps him telling him to quit smoking.On August 3 episode of CBS Music FM's radio show 'Lee Soo-young's Let's Meet at Noon', Zo In Sung made a guest appearance.During the talk, one listener said to Zo In Sung, "I watched your movie 'Escape from Mogadishu' the other day. There were scenes where you smoke. I'm worried about your health."Zo In Sung responded, "I actually smoke myself. I've really got to quit smoking. I've been trying to quit smoking for some time, but it's not easy."He continued, "I still didn't manage to quit yet; I'm planning to cut it down little by little."He resumed, "It's not like I smoked more cigarettes because of the movie. I just smoked a bit as the movie needed. The thing that made me struggle the most while shooting 'Escape from Mogadishu' was the dust storm. I breathe that in a lot."Then, the host Lee Soo-young commented, "I'm sure he'll take care of his own health well. Don't worry about him too much."Zo In Sung said, "Well, I do have to cut down on the number of cigarettes I smoke in a day. I'm going to do that from now on."He laughed and added, "My mother is very worried about me smoking. I've been slapped hard on my back many times because of that."Meanwhile, a new action movie 'Escape from Mogadishu' was released in theaters on July 28.(Credit= CBS Music FM Lee Soo-young's Let's Meet at Noon)(SBS Star)