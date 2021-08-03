[SBS Star] "I'll Get a Medal!" Cha Eun-woo Shares His Dream to Compete in the Olympics

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared his dream to participate in the Olympics.On July 31, Cha Eun-woo took to his official fan community to spend some time with fans.While talking to fans, Cha Eun-woo mentioned 'Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics'.Cha Eun-woo said, "Ah, the Olympics. The games are super fun to watch, aren't they? I'm really into watching the Olympics these days. All the athletes are awesome."He continued, "You know, watching the games makes me want to take part in them. I honestly want to be part of every single game."He laughingly resumed, "Except for racing though. My ankles are too thick that I believe I won't be fast enough."The ASTRO member wrapped it up by stating, "If I get to compete in the Olympics, I can assure you that I'll return with a medal. I really will."Cha Eun-woo is actually an incredibly-athletic person with a tall figure of 183 cm (6 ft).As he was so good at sports, particularly soccer and basketball, he was a member of his school teams back when he was still in school.Knowing how determined and competitive Cha Eun-woo is as well, fans think his dream about joining the Olympics is not just pure fantasy.(Credit= Online Community, 'offclastro' Twitter, SBS Handsome Tigers, MBC Idol Star Championships)(SBS Star)