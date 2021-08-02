뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Shows Support for EXO D.O.'s First Solo Album Three Days in a Row
Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.02
It seems like actor Kim Woo Bin is an official promoter of D.O. of K-pop boy group EXO's first solo album. 

On July 28, Kim Woo Bin updated his Instagram with a new photo. 

The photo showed Kim Woo Bin listening to 'Rose'―the title track of D.O.'s first solo album 'Empathy'―in his car. 

Over the photo, Kim Woo Bin wrote, "I've got to listen to D.O.'s song when in a car." 
Kim Woo Bin supporting D.O.Actually, this is not the first time Kim Woo Bin shared himself listening to D.O.'s new song. 

Back on July 26, which is the day 'Empathy' was released, Kim Woo Bin posted a screenshot that showed him streaming 'Rose'. 

Kim Woo Bin wrote, "Hooray for Do Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name)!" 
Kim Woo Bin supporting D.O.Then on July 27, Kim Woo Bin uploaded a screenshot of himself streaming one of the sidetracks from 'Empathy' titled, 'I'm Gonna Love You'. 

Along with the screenshot, the actor said, "I've got to listen to D.O.'s song when I'm working out." 
Kim Woo Bin supporting D.O.Kim Woo Bin and D.O. are known to be close friends alongside actors Zo In Sung, Lee Kwang Soo and more. 

(Credit= '____kimwoobin' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.