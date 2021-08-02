[SBS Star] VIDEO: Sasaengs Captured Following TREASURE Around While Filming a Reality Show

Sasaeng fans (overly-obsessive fans) were seen on K-pop boy group TREASURE's reality show.On July 30, TREASURE's management agency YG Entertainment uploaded a new episode of TREASURE's YouTube reality show 'TREASURE MAP'.In this episode, the members of TREASURE visited one nearby desert island of Jeju Island.When TREASURE got to Jeju Island, many fans welcomed them.TREASURE headed to a dock from the airport in order to take a boat to get to this desert island.After arriving at the dock, there were still fans around taking photos and videos of the members who were waiting to get on the boat.They took photos and videos with a professional camera until they got on the boat.Once all TREASURE members were on board, they quickly went on their boats and followed TREASURE all the way to the desert island.Through the show, YG Entertainment expressed their anger about two boats following TREASURE.Regarding this, fans left comments in anger by saying things such as, "Wow. That is so creepy.", "Why do they have to go that far?", "They really are not true fans." and so on.(Credit= 'TREASURE (트레저)' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)