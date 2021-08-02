[SBS Star] BTOB Lee Minhyuk Shares His Experience of Battling COVID-19

Lee Minhyuk of K-pop boy group BTOB shared his recent experience of battling COVID-19.On July 30, Lee Minhyuk went live on Instagram to speak to fans for the first time since recovering from COVID-19.During the live broadcast, Lee Minhyuk said, "Many of you are wondering how I'm doing, so I thought I would give you an update through this live broadcast today."The BTOB member commented, "As you know, I just recovered from COVID-19. I had mild symptoms in the beginning, and waited at home until it was decided whether I would be transferred to a quarantine facility or hospital."He continued, "But then all of a sudden, my temperature reached 39, then 40 degrees. So, an ambulance came, and I was immediately hospitalized. The first week was insane, because I felt really ill."Then, Lee Minhyuk described his symptoms in detail, explaining he wants to raise awareness of COVID-19 prevention.Lee Minhyuk said, "For about the first seven to eight days, my temperature didn't go down from 39 degrees. Even when I took medications, it stayed at like 38 to 38.5 degrees. I sweated a lot, and had a terrible headache that didn't go away."The K-pop star resumed, "I also couldn't stop coughing. It was so bad that I couldn't breathe properly. I don't remember how the first week went by due to extreme fever, headache and cough."He went on, "I weighed 62 kg before COVID-19. Now, I weigh 58 kg. I lost lots of muscles. I have recovered, and am taking necessary medications to prevent from aftereffects at the moment. Don't worry about me."Lastly, he added, "Anyway, I really would like everyone to be careful. It's no easy fighting COVID-19. Please take good care of yourselves."Previously on July 17, it was reported that Lee Minhyuk tested positive for the coronavirus.(Credit= 'hutazone' Instagram)(SBS Star)