[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Talks About Calling Her Ex-boyfriend When Drunk
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jeon So Min Talks About Calling Her Ex-boyfriend When Drunk

Lee Narin

Published 2021.08.02 14:04
Actress Jeon So Min revealed that she once called her ex-boyfriend when she was drunk. 

On July 23, fashion magazine ELLE KOREA uploaded a video of Jeon So Min and actor Park Sung Hoon on YouTube. 
Jeon So MinWhile talking together, Jeon So Min talked about the time when she called her ex-boyfriend in the past. 

Jeon So Min laughingly said, "In my early 20s, I once called my ex-boyfriend when I was drunk." 

The actress continued, "I called and suggested him something. I asked him to change his number." 

She resumed, "I was like, 'I deleted your number, but it's still in my head. So, please change your number.'"
Jeon So MinJeon So Min shared that her ex-boyfriend responded to her really coldly at that time. 

She said, "He was so cold. But I later heard that he cried while we were on the phone."  

Then, Park Sung Hoon commented, "You could just block him, or you could have asked him to block you." 

Jeon So Min said, "Oh, that's true. There is no such thing as blocking back then though." 

She resumed with a bitter smile, "But I think it would hurt me if he had actually blocked me even if I asked him to do that." 
 

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)       
