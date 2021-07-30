[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK LISA Shares How Much She Loved Dancing Since Childhood

LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shared her love for dance since the young age.On July 28, fashion magazine W KOREA posted a video of LISA on YouTube.During the interview, LISA talked about her childhood while looking at a photo of herself from the time when she was very little.LISA said, "This was when I was like three or four. I went to my grandma's place a lot, and loved touching the ground after the rain."She continued, "I loved playing house, so I used to like scoop up the mud on plates and stuff. It was so fun."Then, the K-pop star revealed what sort of activity she enjoyed when she grew up a little more.LISA said, "When I got older, I grew out of playing house and started dancing. I used to dance whenever I was free; so, pretty much all the time."After that, LISA was asked whether there was a time in the past that she wished to go back to.LISA answered, "No, not really. I like how things are right now. But if I have to choose, I would like to go back to the moment when I was a baby."She explained, "I had no worries and stress then. So, I feel like I was the happiest at that time."Following years of training under YG Entertainment, LISA made debut as a member of BLACKPINK in the summer of 2016.She is currently known as one of the greatest dancers in the K-pop industry.(Credit= 'W KOREA' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)