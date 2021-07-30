뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JISUNG Spotted Performing at Special Olympics' Closing Ceremony Before Debut?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JISUNG Spotted Performing at Special Olympics' Closing Ceremony Before Debut?

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JISUNG Spotted Performing at Special Olympics' Closing Ceremony Before Debut?

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.30 16:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JISUNG Spotted Performing at Special Olympics Closing Ceremony Before Debut?
Fans discovered a video of JISUNG of K-pop boy group NCT performing at 'Special Olympics World Summer Games' in 2011. 

As much attention is on the '2020 Summer Olympics' that is currently going on, K-pop fans happened to discover something interesting about one past Olympics. 
JISUNGBack in 2011, 'Special Olympics World Summer Games' took place in Athens, Greece. 

During the closing ceremony, K-pop girl group Wonder Girls sang the Korean folk song 'Arirang'. 

They also performed the group's hit songs 'Nobody' and 'Tell Me'. 

At that time, JISUNG joined Wonder Girls and other dancers to represent Korea. 
JISUNGJISUNG was only about nine years old, but he did not seem nervous in such a big stage. 

JISUNG well-showed off his popping and breakdancing skills in front of a huge crowd. 

Following the discovery, a great number of K-pop fans discussed how surprised they were about JISUNG having this amazing experience prior to his debut. 
 
(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.