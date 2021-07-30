[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JISUNG Spotted Performing at Special Olympics' Closing Ceremony Before Debut?

predebut jisung at 2011 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Athens, Greece. Their dance crew performed at the closing ceremony together with Wonder Girls and other dance group representing South Korea~



Fans discovered a video of JISUNG of K-pop boy group NCT performing at 'Special Olympics World Summer Games' in 2011.As much attention is on the '2020 Summer Olympics' that is currently going on, K-pop fans happened to discover something interesting about one past Olympics.Back in 2011, 'Special Olympics World Summer Games' took place in Athens, Greece.During the closing ceremony, K-pop girl group Wonder Girls sang the Korean folk song 'Arirang'.They also performed the group's hit songs 'Nobody' and 'Tell Me'.At that time, JISUNG joined Wonder Girls and other dancers to represent Korea.JISUNG was only about nine years old, but he did not seem nervous in such a big stage.JISUNG well-showed off his popping and breakdancing skills in front of a huge crowd.Following the discovery, a great number of K-pop fans discussed how surprised they were about JISUNG having this amazing experience prior to his debut.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)