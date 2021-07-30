[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang Secretly Makes a Mug for Her Father as His Birthday Present

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon received a special handmade birthday gift from his daughter Choo Sa Rang.On July 29, Choo Sung Hoon updated his Instagram with some new photos.The photos showed Choo Sa Rang focusing hard on making a mug for his father.There were also photos of the mug that was taken after it was all finished.Along with these photos, Choo Sung Hoon wrote, "Today's my birthday, and Sa Rang gave this surprise gift to me."He continued, "She apparently made it without telling me about it. I'll keep the mug forever. Thank you, Sa Rang. I love you."Not long later, Choo Sung Hoon's wife Japanese model Yano Shiho also shared some photos on her Instagram.In the photos, Choo Sung Hoon was seen opening a box of gift from Choo Sa Rang.There was the mug alongside a letter from Choo Sa Rang written in English.It said, "Happy birthday! Thank you for playing with me, taking me to places like the Philippines, Korea, France, Spain and other places. I love you!"Choo Sa Rang gained fame from her appearance on KBS' reality-television show 'The Return of Superman' years ago.At that time, Choo Sa Rang and Choo Sung Hoon's father-daughter relationship melted the hearts of many.(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' 'shiho_style' Instagram)(SBS Star)