뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang Secretly Makes a Mug for Her Father as His Birthday Present
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang Secretly Makes a Mug for Her Father as His Birthday Present

[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang Secretly Makes a Mug for Her Father as His Birthday Present

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.30 15:32 Updated 2021.07.30 15:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang Secretly Makes a Mug for Her Father as His Birthday Present
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon received a special handmade birthday gift from his daughter Choo Sa Rang. 

On July 29, Choo Sung Hoon updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed Choo Sa Rang focusing hard on making a mug for his father. 

There were also photos of the mug that was taken after it was all finished. 
Choo Sa Rang's gift to Choo Sung HoonAlong with these photos, Choo Sung Hoon wrote, "Today's my birthday, and Sa Rang gave this surprise gift to me." 

He continued, "She apparently made it without telling me about it. I'll keep the mug forever. Thank you, Sa Rang. I love you." 
Choo Sa Rang's gift to Choo Sung HoonNot long later, Choo Sung Hoon's wife Japanese model Yano Shiho also shared some photos on her Instagram. 

In the photos, Choo Sung Hoon was seen opening a box of gift from Choo Sa Rang. 

There was the mug alongside a letter from Choo Sa Rang written in English. 

It said, "Happy birthday! Thank you for playing with me, taking me to places like the Philippines, Korea, France, Spain and other places. I love you!" 
Choo Sa Rang's gift to Choo Sung Hoon Choo Sa Rang's gift to Choo Sung HoonChoo Sa Rang gained fame from her appearance on KBS' reality-television show 'The Return of Superman' years ago. 

At that time, Choo Sa Rang and Choo Sung Hoon's father-daughter relationship melted the hearts of many. 

(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' 'shiho_style' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.