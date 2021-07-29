[SBS Star] Jang Yoon-jung Says Ha-young Pretends to Be a Cat When She Is About to Get Told Off

Trot singer Jang Yoon-jung shared that her daughter Ha-young pretends to be a cat when she thinks she is about to get told off.On July 28 episode of KBS' television show 'Jangnal', Jang Yoon-jung shared a funny story about her daughter.Jang Yoon-jung said, "It's really different when you have a daughter in the family. The whole vibe of the house changes."She explained, "For instance, when Ha-young does something wrong and I get angry, she reads the mood and suddenly turns herself into a cat."She continued, "She pretends that she is not Ha-young, and repeatedly makes 'meow' sounds."Then, Jang Yoon-jung said she usually plays along to Ha-young's game for a bit.Jang Yoon-jung said, "I'm like, 'Where is Ha-young? Who am I supposed to talk to if Ha-young isn't here anymore? I have something to tell her.' Then, Ha-young is like, 'Meow, meow.'"She resumed, "A little while later though, I would grab a bag of jellies, and say something like, 'I was going to give Ha-young some jellies, but where is she...?'"She laughingly added, "That's when Ha-young goes, 'Mom? Mom, can't you see me?'"Jang Yoon-jung married former TV announcer Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have two adorable children―Yeon-woo and Ha-young.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, KBS Jangnal)(SBS Star)