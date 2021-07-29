뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jang Yoon-jung Says Ha-young Pretends to Be a Cat When She Is About to Get Told Off
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Jang Yoon-jung Says Ha-young Pretends to Be a Cat When She Is About to Get Told Off

[SBS Star] Jang Yoon-jung Says Ha-young Pretends to Be a Cat When She Is About to Get Told Off

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.29 18:10 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Yoon-jung Says Ha-young Pretends to Be a Cat When She Is About to Get Told Off
Trot singer Jang Yoon-jung shared that her daughter Ha-young pretends to be a cat when she thinks she is about to get told off. 

On July 28 episode of KBS' television show 'Jangnal', Jang Yoon-jung shared a funny story about her daughter. 
Jang Yoon-jungJang Yoon-jung said, "It's really different when you have a daughter in the family. The whole vibe of the house changes." 

She explained, "For instance, when Ha-young does something wrong and I get angry, she reads the mood and suddenly turns herself into a cat."

She continued, "She pretends that she is not Ha-young, and repeatedly makes 'meow' sounds." 
Jang Yoon-jungThen, Jang Yoon-jung said she usually plays along to Ha-young's game for a bit. 

Jang Yoon-jung said, "I'm like, 'Where is Ha-young? Who am I supposed to talk to if Ha-young isn't here anymore? I have something to tell her.' Then, Ha-young is like, 'Meow, meow.'" 

She resumed, "A little while later though, I would grab a bag of jellies, and say something like, 'I was going to give Ha-young some jellies, but where is she...?'" 

She laughingly added, "That's when Ha-young goes, 'Mom? Mom, can't you see me?'" 
Jang Yoon-jungJang Yoon-jung married former TV announcer Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have two adorable children―Yeon-woo and Ha-young. 

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, KBS Jangnal)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.