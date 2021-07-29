뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Sang Soon Tells How Interested Lee Hyo-ri Is About 'Super Band 2' Male Contestants
Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.29 16:54 View Count
Singer Lee Sang Soon shared how interested K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri is about male contestants of his show. 

On July 26 episode of JTBC's survival audition show 'Super Band 2', Lee Sang Soon talked about his wife. 

During the show, the host Jeon Hyun-moo asked Lee Sang Soon, "The production team is wondering how Lee Hyo-ri responded to our show. Did she say anything to you?"

Lee Sang Soon answered, "She doesn't seem too interested in how I did, because all contestants are so great at singing and playing instruments." 
Lee Sang SoonThen, Jeon Hyun-moo asked whether there was any particular contestant she liked the most.

Lee Sang Soon responded, "Well, she just keeps asking who that good-looking guy is every time the camera shows guys." 

He laughed and continued, "She asks even when they are not performing; when they are waiting for their turns in their waiting rooms." 
Lee Sang SoonYoo Hee-yeol jokingly commented, "Oh, she must've really wanted to see handsome guys because she couldn't do that at home." 

Upon listening to this, Lee Sang Soon immediately collapsed in convulsive laughter. 
Lee Sang SoonLee Sang Soon and Lee Hyo-ri married each other back in September 2013.

The celebrity couple recently revealed that they are waiting for their first baby to join them soon. 

(Credit= EBS Music Travel, JTBC Super Band 2) 

(SBS Star)    
