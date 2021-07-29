[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Shares He Copied JUNGKOOK's Tone of Voice for His New Song

Singer Lee Hyun revealed that he copied JUNGKOOK of BTS' tone of voice for his new song.On July 28 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Lee Hyun made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Kim Shin-young mentioned his new track 'Moon in the Ocean', that was released on July 17.Kim Shin-young said, "When I first listened to 'Moon in the Ocean', I was really surprised. You sounded very similar to Ed Sheeran."She continued, "It seemed as if you discovered a new amazing voice of yours that was hidden inside you. I thought that was really awesome."Lee Hyun responded, "I worked on this song for about five days. I tried to find this mid-point where my usual singing voice met my new singing voice. It wasn't easy."Then, he sang 'Moon in the Ocean' in two different versions: with his usual singing voice and new one.After singing, Lee Hyun laughed and said, "I actually tried to copy JUNGKOOK's tone of voice a lot."Lee Hyun and BTS have been under the same agency HYBE Labels for years since they were called Big Hit Entertainment.Despite their age gap, Lee Hyun and the members of BTS are very close to each other.(Credit= 'LeeHyun_bighit' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)