[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Donates Multi-million Won to Build a School in Tanzania

It was just revealed that actor Zo In Sung has donated a large sum of money to build a school in Tanzania.On July 28, one non-governmental organization MIRAL Welfare Foundation shared news about Zo In Sung.The foundation revealed that Zo In Sung has previously donated 500 million won (approximately 433,000 dollars) to help people in Tanzania.According to the foundation, Zo In Sung's money was used to build Singida New Vision School in central Tanzania in 2018.Singida is reportedly one of the most underprivileged regions in Tanzania where many children do not have the opportunity to attend a school.Thanks to Zo In Sung's donation, in total of 351 students are studying at this school at the moment.Back in 2019, Zo In Sung actually visited the school in person and planted terminalia in the playground with the students.At that time, the actor commented, "Terminalia is a tree that grows sideways and provides a lot of shade. I hope this tree will become a cool and comfortable place to rest for the students."The foundation explained that they decided to finally reveal this information after years in celebration of Zo In Sung's birthday today.They said, "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Zo In Sung for making these children dream. Those that had been going to work instead of school have returned to where they are supposed to be, and are dreaming of their own shiny futures now. Thank you."(Credit= MIRAL Welfare Foundation)(SBS Star)