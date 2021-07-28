뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Donates Multi-million Won to Build a School in Tanzania
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Donates Multi-million Won to Build a School in Tanzania

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Donates Multi-million Won to Build a School in Tanzania

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.28 18:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Donates Multi-million Won to Build a School in Tanzania
It was just revealed that actor Zo In Sung has donated a large sum of money to build a school in Tanzania. 

On July 28, one non-governmental organization MIRAL Welfare Foundation shared news about Zo In Sung. 

The foundation revealed that Zo In Sung has previously donated 500 million won (approximately 433,000 dollars) to help people in Tanzania. 

According to the foundation, Zo In Sung's money was used to build Singida New Vision School in central Tanzania in 2018. 

Singida is reportedly one of the most underprivileged regions in Tanzania where many children do not have the opportunity to attend a school. 

Thanks to Zo In Sung's donation, in total of 351 students are studying at this school at the moment. 
Zo In SungBack in 2019, Zo In Sung actually visited the school in person and planted terminalia in the playground with the students.

At that time, the actor commented, "Terminalia is a tree that grows sideways and provides a lot of shade. I hope this tree will become a cool and comfortable place to rest for the students."

The foundation explained that they decided to finally reveal this information after years in celebration of Zo In Sung's birthday today. 

They said, "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Zo In Sung for making these children dream. Those that had been going to work instead of school have returned to where they are supposed to be, and are dreaming of their own shiny futures now. Thank you."
Zo In Sung(Credit= MIRAL Welfare Foundation) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.