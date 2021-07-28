뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JAEHYUN Shares a Funny Reason Why His Father Allowed Him to Audition for SM Ent.
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] JAEHYUN Shares a Funny Reason Why His Father Allowed Him to Audition for SM Ent.

[SBS Star] JAEHYUN Shares a Funny Reason Why His Father Allowed Him to Audition for SM Ent.

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.28 17:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JAEHYUN Shares a Funny Reason Why His Father Allowed Him to Audition for SM Ent.
JAEHYUN of K-pop boy group NCT shared a hilarious reason why his father allowed him to try auditioning for SM Entertainment. 

Recently, a fan of JAEHYUN shared one interesting thing that the K-pop star said in the past on a popular online community. 

The fan asked K-pop fans, "Did you guys know how JAEHYUN got into SM Entertainment? A funny conversation went on between him and his father."

He/she continued, "Apparently when JAEHYUN told his father he wanted to audition for SM Entertainment, his father responded, 'Okay, you can audition for it, because you're not going to make it anyway.'"
JAEHYUNThis was previously revealed by JAEHYUN; he said, "My father didn't expect me to make it through the audition, that's why he let me try it." 

It seemed as if his father thought JAEHYUN was not good-looking and/or talented enough to join the K-pop industry. 
JAEHYUNHowever, JAEHYUN managed to pass the audition right away and trained hard for about four years before making debut as a member of NCT, which is one of the hottest K-pop boy groups out there at the moment. 

Out of the 23 members of the group, JAEHYUN actually has one of the biggest fandoms nationally as well as internationally. 

JAEHYUN is continuing to prove himself to be the perfect fit in the K-pop world in spite of his father's initial doubts. 
JAEHYUN(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.