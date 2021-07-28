[SBS Star] JAEHYUN Shares a Funny Reason Why His Father Allowed Him to Audition for SM Ent.

JAEHYUN of K-pop boy group NCT shared a hilarious reason why his father allowed him to try auditioning for SM Entertainment.Recently, a fan of JAEHYUN shared one interesting thing that the K-pop star said in the past on a popular online community.The fan asked K-pop fans, "Did you guys know how JAEHYUN got into SM Entertainment? A funny conversation went on between him and his father."He/she continued, "Apparently when JAEHYUN told his father he wanted to audition for SM Entertainment, his father responded, 'Okay, you can audition for it, because you're not going to make it anyway.'"This was previously revealed by JAEHYUN; he said, "My father didn't expect me to make it through the audition, that's why he let me try it."It seemed as if his father thought JAEHYUN was not good-looking and/or talented enough to join the K-pop industry.However, JAEHYUN managed to pass the audition right away and trained hard for about four years before making debut as a member of NCT, which is one of the hottest K-pop boy groups out there at the moment.Out of the 23 members of the group, JAEHYUN actually has one of the biggest fandoms nationally as well as internationally.JAEHYUN is continuing to prove himself to be the perfect fit in the K-pop world in spite of his father's initial doubts.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)