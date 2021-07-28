[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Become an Uncle Soon; Gives a Nickname 'Butter' to the Baby

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS will become an uncle soon.On July 27, JIN's older brother Kim Seok-jung shared a new post on his Instagram.In the post, there was a sonogram of a fetus along with the caption, "Hello there."Under this post, Kim Seok-jung's wife commented, "Hey, Butter. Please be healthy."It turned out the nickname of their baby was 'Butter'.'Butter' is a track that BTS released about two months ago.It is being greatly loved all over the world; 'Butter' is spending an eighth week on top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at the moment.Kim Seok-jung explained, "JIN decided on the baby's nickname. We asked him to give our baby a nickname, and he came up with 'Butter'."According to Kim Seok-jung, the baby is due in next March to April.Many are congratulating Kim Seok-jung's couple on their amazing news, and they are also congratulating JIN on his soon-to-be uncle status.They left comments such as, "Oh my! Congratulations! Can't wait to see the baby!", "I can already see that JIN's going to be a great uncle.", "Butter?! Awww!" and so on.(Credit= 'kimseokjung90' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)