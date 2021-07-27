뉴스
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Shares an Unexpected Reason Why He Is Not on Social Media
SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Shares an Unexpected Reason Why He Is Not on Social Media

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Shares an Unexpected Reason Why He Is Not on Social Media

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Shares an Unexpected Reason Why He Is Not on Social Media
Actor Zo In Sung shared a surprising reason why he does not use social media. 

On July 27, Zo In Sung had an online interview with the press. 

After talking about his new movie 'Escape from Mogadishu', Zo In Sung discussed his personal life. 
Zo In SungAs many fans have always wondered why Zo In Sung does not use social media, he was asked why. 

Zo In Sung answered, "I know Instagram is the easiest way to communicate with fans, but it's not like I'm not using it on purpose. It's more like I can't use it." 

He explained, "I'm scared that I will make a typo. I feel like it'll also be too embarrassing if I make any spelling mistakes." 

He resumed, "Signing up for Instagram is a big task for me as well. It's all so complicated. I think I'm kind of an analog person." 
Zo In SungZo In Sung made debut with KBS' drama 'School 3' in 2000 where he gained much attention for his good looks as well as incredible body ratio. 

Since Zo In Sung is not on social media, he recently has been actively featuring in various YouTube videos for fans. 

Meanwhile, 'Escape from Mogadishu' is scheduled to hit the theaters on July 28. 
Zo In Sung(Credit= IOK Company) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.