[SBS Star] Lee Su-hyun Reveals Lee Chan-hyuk Treats Her & IU Too Differently During Recording

K-pop duo AKMU's member Lee Su-hyun made cute complaints about her fellow member/older brother Lee Chan-hyuk treating her and soloist IU differently during recording.On July 26, AKMU held an online showcase for the duo's new album 'NEXT EPISODE'.During the showcase, Lee Su-hyun talked about the album's first track 'Fall' that features IU.Lee Su-hyun said, "After the song was made, we thought about the best way to deliver our message to the public. We wanted the song to reach their hearts."She continued, "As many awaited for AKMU and IU's collaboration as well, we believed this was the right time to ask IU if we could finally work together. She said yes right away."Then, Lee Su-hyun shared what it was like working with IU for the new song.Lee Su-hyun said, "My brother is really strict with me when we record songs. When directing me, he turns pretty scary."She resumed, "But when he was recording IU's parts, he was smiling, raising his thumb up to IU and stuff."With a bitter smile, she added, "Well, I felt kind of sad about it, but I know how great she is so I understood why he treated us so differently."After listening to this, Lee Chan-hyuk commented, "Well, I just wanted all featuring artists to have a good time while recording the songs with us."He went on, "That's why I left all the interpretations of the lyrics to them, and let them express their emotions as they wanted to. That made it easy to work together."(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'iu.loen' Facebook)(SBS Star)