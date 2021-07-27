뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Hee-seon Shares How Crazy Her Daughter Is About BTS JUNGKOOK
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Hee-seon Shares How Crazy Her Daughter Is About BTS JUNGKOOK

[SBS Star] Kim Hee-seon Shares How Crazy Her Daughter Is About BTS JUNGKOOK

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.27 13:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Hee-seon Shares How Crazy Her Daughter Is About BTS JUNGKOOK
Actress Kim Hee-seon revealed that she is concerned about her daughter because she is too into JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On July 26 episode of tvN's television show 'Honeymoon Tavern', Kim Hee-seon shared her worries. 
Kim Hee-seonWhile talking to the visitors to the tavern, Kim Hee-seon said, "My daughter Yeon-ah is in the 6th grade of elementary school. I think she's going through puberty right now. It's not easy with her these days." 

She resumed with a sigh, "Yeon-ah's really into BTS, especially JUNGKOOK. I feel like she likes him way too much." 

When asked if she was ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom), Kim Hee-seon playfully commented, "Yes, she is. I mean, if she wants to be ARMY that much, why doesn't she just enlist in the army? I want to send her to the military, you know."
Kim Hee-seonAfter that, Kim Hee-seon complained about Yeon-ah listening to the same BTS' song over and over again.

Then, the visitors told her that was a way to ensure her views/streams counted for a BTS' music video/song as many times as possible. 

Kim Hee-seon responded in a surprised tone of voice, "Really? Is that why? She's doing that for BTS? Wow. That explains why she tells me things like, 'Mom, the new music video surpassed 100 million views just in a few hours!'" 

She laughingly continued, "Yeon-ah kept saying, 'Our oppa, our oppa blah blah blah.' The other day, I said to her, 'You have no oppa. You are our only child, Yeon-ah.'" 
Kim Hee-seon(Credit= tvN Honeymoon Tavern, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.