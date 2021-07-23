뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Zo In Sung Shares that He Stays Away from Lee Kwang Soo These Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Zo In Sung Shares that He Stays Away from Lee Kwang Soo These Days

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Zo In Sung Shares that He Stays Away from Lee Kwang Soo These Days

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.23 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Zo In Sung Shares that He Stays Away from Lee Kwang Soo These Days
Actor Zo In Sung shared that he thinks his good friend actor Lee Kwang Soo is his rival. 

On July 23, Zo In Sung featured in actor Park Hyo-jun's YouTube video. 
Park Hyo-jun's YouTubeWhile having a conversation over a drink and barbecue, Lee Kwang Soo happened to call Zo In Sung. 

Zo In Sung picked up his call and said, "You know Park Hyo-jun, right? I'm filming for his YouTube right now. I'll call you later." 

Then, Park Hyo-jun quickly asked Lee Kwang Soo, "Can you come on my YouTube in the future, Kwang Soo?" 
Park Hyo-jun's YouTubeAfter hanging up on Lee Kwang Soo, Zo In Sung playfully said to Park Hyo-jun, "No, he's busy. Am I not enough for you, hyung?" 

The actor continued, "I'm a little sensitive about Lee Kwang Soo right now, because I take him as my rival these days." 

He went on, "He's trying to come into 'the good-looking actor category'. I believe there is something wrong with the mirror in his house though." 

He jokingly added, "Anyway, that's why I'm kind of avoiding him at the moment. I don't even eat together with him anymore." 
 

Zo In Sung and Lee Kwang Soo have been friends for many years since their early debut days. 

(Credit= '버거형' YouTube, 'masijacoke850714' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.