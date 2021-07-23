뉴스
[SBS Star] Sung Dong-il Says BTS V Sent His Daughter a Box of Snacks from Japan
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.23
Actor Sung Dong-il talked about his daughter receiving a gift from V of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On July 22 episode of KBS' television show 'The Joy of Talks', Sung Dong-il made a guest appearance. 
Sung Dong-ilDuring the talk, Sung Dong-il said, "My children don't know much about celebrities, as we have no television at home." 

He resumed, "Even when Zo In Sung, Gong Hyo-jin, D.O. of EXO or Lee Kwang Soo come over to our house, they just think they are my friends. They have no idea how famous they are." 
Sung Dong-ilThen, Sung Dong-il laughingly stated that they also do not know how famous BTS is. 

The actor said, "Actually, V is a huge fan of my daughter. He says he really likes her. But she doesn't know him as V of BTS. To her, he is simply an oppa who gives her gifts." 

He continued, "There was this time when V sent her a big box of snacks from Japan. He had gone there to perform, and thought of her from there." 

He added, "I said to my daughter, 'Hey, let's take a photo of you with the snacks to send it to V.' She was like, 'No, why are you making me feel shy?'" 
Sung Dong-ilPreviously, Sung Dong-il revealed that he is close to V as well as V's close friend actor Park Bo Gum. 

(Credit= KBS The Joy of Talks, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
