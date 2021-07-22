뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SOYOU Shares the Negative Responses She Got After Losing Weight
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] SOYOU Shares the Negative Responses She Got After Losing Weight

[SBS Star] SOYOU Shares the Negative Responses She Got After Losing Weight

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.22 18:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SOYOU Shares the Negative Responses She Got After Losing Weight
K-pop artist SOYOU shared what sort of negative responses she got after she loses weight. 

On July 21, SOYOU went live on Instagram to spend some time talking to fans. 

During the live broadcast, SOYOU talked about her recent diet. 

SOYOU said, "Not so long ago, I was the heaviest ever in my life. I was 62.4 kg. I was mildly obese." 

She continued, "At that time, I strongly felt the need to go on a diet to lose a good amount of weight." 
SOYOUThen, SOYOU mentioned successfully losing weight from her diet. 

The singer said, "The diet was successful. You know what though? People told me that I lost my charm that I was no longer attractive." 

She resumed, "They also said, 'You had something done, didn't you?'; they thought I had some sort of surgery." 

She went on, "It's always like this. They say things like this to me when I lose weight."

While saying this, SOYOU shook her head side-to-side with an awkward smile. 
SOYOU SOYOU(Credit= '소유기 SOYOUGI' YouTube, 'soooo_you' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.