[SBS Star] SOYOU Shares the Negative Responses She Got After Losing Weight

K-pop artist SOYOU shared what sort of negative responses she got after she loses weight.On July 21, SOYOU went live on Instagram to spend some time talking to fans.During the live broadcast, SOYOU talked about her recent diet.SOYOU said, "Not so long ago, I was the heaviest ever in my life. I was 62.4 kg. I was mildly obese."She continued, "At that time, I strongly felt the need to go on a diet to lose a good amount of weight."Then, SOYOU mentioned successfully losing weight from her diet.The singer said, "The diet was successful. You know what though? People told me that I lost my charm that I was no longer attractive."She resumed, "They also said, 'You had something done, didn't you?'; they thought I had some sort of surgery."She went on, "It's always like this. They say things like this to me when I lose weight."While saying this, SOYOU shook her head side-to-side with an awkward smile.(Credit= '소유기 SOYOUGI' YouTube, 'soooo_you' Instagram)(SBS Star)