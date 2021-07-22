[SBS Star] Byul Talks About the Time When HAHA Got Jealous over a Small Thing

Singer Byul shared that her husband singer HAHA got jealous over a very small thing in the past.On the recent episode of MBC's television show 'Buddy into the Wild', Byul made a guest appearance.While watching a video of HAHA and singer Sung Si-kyung on a trip together, Byul commented, "I'm actually a huge fan of Sung Si-kyung."She continued, "Sung Si-kyung is a singer that all other singers look up to, you know. He will always be my very celebrity."Then, Byul shared HAHA's unexpected response when she talked about Sung Si-kyung to him in the past.Byul said, "There was this time when I talked about Sung Si-kyung to HAHA. At that time, I referred to Sung Si-kyung as Si-kyung oppa."She resumed, "HAHA was like, 'Don't call him Si-kyung 'oppa'.'", then laughed at HAHA's cute jealousy.After listening to her, the host Boom commented, "As a guy, I kind of understand HAHA. Sung Si-kyung has pretty much everything."He went on, "Not only is he tall, he also went to one of the three top universities in Korea. He's also got a candy-like voice."Another host Yoo Se-yoon jokingly responded, "Yeah, I hate that guy so much."(Credit= MBC Buddy into the Wild, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)(SBS Star)