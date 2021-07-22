뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Do Wan Praises Hyeri's Bright Energy to the Skies
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Do Wan Praises Hyeri's Bright Energy to the Skies

[SBS Star] Kim Do Wan Praises Hyeri's Bright Energy to the Skies

Lee Narin

Published 2021.07.22 16:25 Updated 2021.07.22 16:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Do Wan Praises Hyeris Bright Energy to the Skies
Actor Kim Do Wan praised Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day for her ever-so bright energy. 

On July 21, Kim Do Wan sat down for an interview with the press. 
My Roommate Is a GumihoDuring the interview, Kim Do Wan mentioned his chemistry with Hyeri in their recently-ended drama 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho'. 

Kim Do Wan said, "Hyeri takes care of everyone very well. Thanks to her, all cast members became close in no time." 

He continued, "It was fun filming with her. We would improvise time to time, and have a great laugh when we would come up with a good joke for a particular scene." 
My Roommate Is a GumihoThen, Kim Do Wan shared that he was able to learn a lot from Hyeri. 

Kim Do Wan said, "By seeing Hyeri, I learned how to keep my attitude. I learned much from her. She also gave off such good energy."

He resumed, "Even when she was tired from lack of sleep, she would always be nice to people around her. At those times, I thought to myself, 'That sort of bright energy is what I need. I should learn it from her.'" 
My Roommate Is a GumihoBegan broadcasting in May, 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho' aired the final episode on July 15.

(Credit= 'k_hanna_' 'kimdwan_' 'hyeri_0609' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.