[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Says His Neighbors Reported Him to the Police Thinking He Was Crazy

Actor Chung Kyung-ho talked about the time when his neighbors reported him to the police.On July 20, Netflix Korea shared an interview of Chung Kyung-ho on YouTube.During this interview, Chung Kyung-ho shared an interesting story about himself.Chung Kyung-ho said, "I love going to a sauna. I like to drain my sweat there. Strangely enough, that makes my day. That good feeling helps me to work hard."He continued, "When I can't go to a sauna, I would take a walk around the neighborhood with a lot of thick clothes on. I would usually take my dog with me on a dog stroller."He went on, "If I do that in the summer, I sweat like I'm at a sauna. It's so effective, and I did that quite a few times."Then, Chung Kyung-ho said police officers knocked on his door one day.The actor said, "When I asked what was going on, they told me that some neighbors saw a crazy person entering my house, and they reported to the police."He laughingly resumed, "They showed me photos of a guy wearing thick clothes, and I was like, 'That's me!' I was like, 'What is going on?!'"He added, "But after that day, my neighbors say hi to me even when I'm dressed like that."(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube)(SBS Star)