[SBS Star] William & Bentley Hammington Receive Cute Gifts from Fans Across the Globe

Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's two sons William and Bentley Hammington received incredible gifts from fans around the world.On July 20, William Hammington gave an update on his Instagram.In this post, William Hammington wrote, "My presents have arrived today. Wow! I love these shoes!"Along with this caption, there was a photo of William Hammington opening multiple boxes that are filled with amazing gifts.It seemed like they were not only sent from Korea, but also outside Korea.There was also a photo of William Hammington with gifts on him, including a cap, toy guitar, watch, pair of customized shoes and more.Later on, Bentley Hammington also updated his Instagram with some new photos.In the photos, there were pocket tissues with William and Bentley Hammington's faces printed on them.Under the photos, Bentley Hammington wrote, "How are we supposed to use these? They're too special."These photos showed how much the Hammington boys are loved all over the world, making fans smile.(Credit= 'williamhammington' 'bentleyhammington' Instagram)(SBS Star)